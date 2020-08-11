Video Credit: WKTV - Published 7 minutes ago

Oneida all fall sports, but is hoping to play at another time in the academic year when students return to in-person learning.

Oneida postpones fall sports season, hopes to play later in academic year

In just three days from now - more schools in our area have made the decision not to participate...includi ng oneida.

Oneida city school district superintendent - mary-margaret zehr - posted a letter to families and students saying that the district has decided to delay its fall athletic season.

The letter cited the inability to have 100% of students attend in person - with over 20% learning still learning virtually.

Zehr also said that transportation for athletic teams are an issue because it is considered unsafe to operate a bus at full capacity.

Oneida is hoping to hold its fall sports seasons later in the school year.

High-risk fall sports - such as football - in which the indians compete have been moved to the fall sports season two beginning on march first.

