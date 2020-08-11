Oneida postpones fall sports season, hopes to play later in academic year
Oneida all fall sports, but is hoping to play at another time in the academic year when students return to in-person learning.
In just three days from now - more schools in our area have made the decision not to participate...includi ng oneida.
Oneida city school district superintendent - mary-margaret zehr - posted a letter to families and students saying that the district has decided to delay its fall athletic season.
The letter cited the inability to have 100% of students attend in person - with over 20% learning still learning virtually.
Zehr also said that transportation for athletic teams are an issue because it is considered unsafe to operate a bus at full capacity.
Oneida is hoping to hold its fall sports seasons later in the school year.
High-risk fall sports - such as football - in which the indians compete have been moved to the fall sports season two beginning on march first.
