Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oneida postpones fall sports season, hopes to play later in academic year

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Oneida postpones fall sports season, hopes to play later in academic year

Oneida postpones fall sports season, hopes to play later in academic year

Oneida all fall sports, but is hoping to play at another time in the academic year when students return to in-person learning.

In just three days from now - more schools in our area have made the decision not to participate...includi ng oneida.

Oneida city school district superintendent - mary-margaret zehr - posted a letter to families and students saying that the district has decided to delay its fall athletic season.

The letter cited the inability to have 100% of students attend in person - with over 20% learning still learning virtually.

Zehr also said that transportation for athletic teams are an issue because it is considered unsafe to operate a bus at full capacity.

Oneida is hoping to hold its fall sports seasons later in the school year.

High-risk fall sports - such as football - in which the indians compete have been moved to the fall sports season two beginning on march first.

Member schools of the central counties league collectively




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Section III girls swimming and diving season moved to March [Video]

Section III girls swimming and diving season moved to March

Eight local high school girls swimming and diving teams will compete in Fall Sports Season II, as opposed to the traditional fall season this academic year.

Credit: WKTVPublished
No CU football this fall: Pac-12 postpones season, will try spring slate [Video]

No CU football this fall: Pac-12 postpones season, will try spring slate

The Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday announced its plans to postpone all sports through the end of the year, ending CU Boulder's football season before it begins. The decision will also affect the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:47Published
Pac-12 Postpones Football And All Other Sports Through The End Of The Year [Video]

Pac-12 Postpones Football And All Other Sports Through The End Of The Year

The Pac-12 conference officially postponed fall sports -- including the football season. The news comes the same day the Big Ten announced it would postpone fall sports due to ongoing coronavirus..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 00:35Published