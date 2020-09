New documentary highlights Manson Family murders of 1969 have little-known Las Vegas connection Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:52s - Published 7 minutes ago New documentary highlights Manson Family murders of 1969 have little-known Las Vegas connection The murders of Actress Sharon Tate, and 5 others horrified and captivated the world in August 1969 and more than a half century later, a new documentary is shining a spotlight on one of the victims who had deep Las Vegas ties. Jay Sebring was a trendsetter and was largely credited with bringing men's fashion into the mainstream. Sebring transformed some of the brightest stars Las Vegas has ever seen with the likes of Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, The Rat Pack and many others. Sebring spent years at iconic Sands Hotel and Casino where he styled the legendary performers. Sebring's life is at the center of a new documentary created by his nephew, Anthony DiMaria. 0

