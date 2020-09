Top 20 Strongest Characters of All Time Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 19:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Top 20 Strongest Characters of All Time Strong? You could say that. For this list, we’ll be looking at characters who have demonstrated outstanding physical strength -- not necessarily the strongest superpowers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Strong? You could say that. For this list, we’ll be looking at characters who have demonstrated outstanding physical strength -- not necessarily the strongest superpowers. Our countdown includes Shazam, Kratos, Godzilla, Superman, Thor, and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Greatest Movie Characters of All Time



These are cinema's most iconic characters! For this list, we’ll be looking at the greatest and most popular characters in cinema. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 26:16 Published 3 days ago The Scariest Video Game of All Time



Despite being released back in September of 2001, “Silent Hill 2” remains the most impactful and scariest video game so far released this century. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:38 Published 5 days ago Top 20 Scariest Characters of All Time



Here’s hoping we never run into any of these scary characters in a dark alley. For this list, we’ll be looking at characters from a variety of genres who give us the chills. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 19:47 Published 6 days ago