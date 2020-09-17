Delhi Journalist 'leaked' information to China, arrested | Oneindia news

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:12s
A Delhi-based freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma has been arrested for allegedly leaking defence information to his Chinese handlers.

Sharma, who wrote for Chinese state media Global Times among other publications, passed on sensitive information about India's border strategy and army deployment to Chinese intelligence, Delhi police have said.

He also received 'huge amounts of money' through hawala channels, say the police.

