Top 10 Games with Amazing Third Person Melee Combat
Top 10 Games with Amazing Third Person Melee Combat
These video games have you fighting baddies with skill, style and substance.
For this list, we’ll be looking at games that get third-person melee combat right.
These video games have you fighting baddies with skill, style and substance.
For this list, we’ll be looking at games that get third-person melee combat right.
Our countdown includes “Devil May Cry” franchise (2001-), “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” (2015), “Spider-Man” (2018), “Ghost of Tsushima” (2020) and more!