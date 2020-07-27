‘Punish whoever is responsible’: J&K ex-CM on Army’s Shopian encounter

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he was not against the operations being carried out by security forces in the valley but against the loss of innocent lives during those operations.

"The Army has agreed that the three persons who were killed in Shopian were killed by mistake and the government should provide a huge compensation in this case," Abdullah said.

Yesterday, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the investigation into the Amshipora case will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the Army said that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded adding that during the operation, powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded.