‘Punish whoever is responsible’: J&K ex-CM on Army’s Shopian encounter
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he was not against the operations being carried out by security forces in the valley but against the loss of innocent lives during those operations.
"The Army has agreed that the three persons who were killed in Shopian were killed by mistake and the government should provide a huge compensation in this case," Abdullah said.
Yesterday, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the investigation into the Amshipora case will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion.
Meanwhile, the Army said that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded adding that during the operation, powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded.
PoK activist Dr. Amjad Mirza exposed Pakistan’s brutalities during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said that the world has been hypnotized by the lies dished out by Pakistan and called for action against the oppressive actions of the Pakistan government and Army. Dr. Mirza said that in the name of CPEC, rivers are being diverted to hydro-power projects and added that they threaten the entire ecosystem of the region. He added that anti-terrorism laws are being used to crush any form of dissent. He added that scores of young men from Gilgit-Baltistan are serving 70 to 90 year long imprisonments for protesting against plunder of their resources. He added that women are molested by the Army and hence they refuse to take cover even during cross border firing. Mirza then said that people from PoK want to gain independence from the oppressive Pakistan rule and join Kashmir & Ladakh in their path of development under the Indian union. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
National Conference president and former chief minister of JandK, Farooq Abdullah, on September 19 said in Lok Sabha that border skirmishes are on a rise in Jammu and Kashmir and talks should be held with other neighbours, like the engagement is taking place with China. "Like we are talking to China to resolve issues, we need to hold talks with the other neighbour country as well. People are dying every day, border skirmishes are on a rise. We need to find some solution," said Abdullah.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and former chief minister of JandK, Farooq Abdullah on September 19 demanded discussion of the Amshipora case, wherein three Rajouri locals were killed by the Indian Army, in the lower house. Abdullah further said that we are happy that the army has accepted that the boys who were killed in Shopian district were innocent. "We are not against any operation carried out by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, but we are against the killing of innocent lives during the operations. We will raise this topic in the Lok Sabha today," he added.
The symbol of communal harmony between different sects is still alive in South Kashmir's Mattan village. In the three localities of Seer Hamdan, Srigufwara, and Mattan village of Anantnag district, brotherhood among Hindus, Muslims, and Sikhs is intact even now. Mattan is one of the famous villages of Anantnag that depicts the age old and rich cultural past of Kashmir in the shape of brotherhood among locals. Before the 90s, a large population of Pandits and Sikh communities were living with Muslims and the village was a unique example of brotherhood and a symbol of communal harmony for many. However, in the 90s, a number of Pandit families left the Valley and migrated to Jammu and other places of the country due to the insurgency.
In a big success for forces in the valley, an underground terror hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Shopian. J&K police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 178 BN CRPF launched a search operation..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:10Published