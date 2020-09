Moyes: Defeat really tough to take Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:40s - Published 4 minutes ago Moyes: Defeat really tough to take West Ham manager David Moyes says his side didn't deserve to lose against Arsenal after his players had 'done an unbelievable job' in getting back in the game after going behind in their 2-1 defeat in the Premier League. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this