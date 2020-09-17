The Opening Act with Jimmy O. Yang - Official Trailer
Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 02:04s - Published
The Opening Act with Jimmy O. Yang - Official Trailer
Check out the official trailer for the comedy movie The Opening Act, directed by Steve Byrne.
It stars Jimmy O.
Yang, Alex Moffat, Cedric the Entertainer, Neal Brennan, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Jermaine Fowler, Ken Jeong, Russell Peters and Debby Ryan.
The Opening Act Release Date: October 9, 2020 Who's your favorite stand-up comedian?
Be the critic on Fan Reviews!