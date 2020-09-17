THE OPENING ACT Movie

THE OPENING ACT Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Will Chu has it all - the job, the girl - but what’s missing is his true passion in life, to become a stand-up comedian.

When he gets the opportunity he’s been waiting for, the emcee slot on the road opening for his hero Billy G., the realities of life on the stage come crashing in.

Between relentless hecklers, drunk comedy groupies and hard-to-impress morning radio DJs, things get off to a rough start.

Even if he can take the opportunity to learn from his idols and overcome the challenges, Will still needs to decide if he should continue with the life he has, or pursue the one he has always dreamt of – the life of a comedian.

In Theaters, On Demand and Digital HD October 16 Starring Jimmy O.

Yang, Alex Moffat, Cedric The Entertainer, Neal Brennan, Bill Burr, Whitney Cummings, Jermaine Fowler, Ken Jeong, Russell Peters, Debby Ryan, Tom Segura, Iliza Shlesinger Written and Directed by Steve Byrne Produced by Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley and Sefton Fincham