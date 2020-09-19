Global  
 

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:41s - Published
The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning.

According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20 potential Supreme Court nominees in recent weeks.

It will be Trump's third opportunity to appoint a justice to the bench, a move that is sure to thrill Republicans and infuriate Democrats.

Trump added several new names to his list earlier this month, including Republican Sen.

Tom Cotton of Arkansas.


DavidLa08467035

David Land Senator Murkowski says she will vote no on whoever Trump nominates Senator McSally says she will vote yes on whoeve… https://t.co/Fih4bLVUBp 17 hours ago