Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House

Video Credit: WLNY CBS NY - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Law enforcement is investigating, adding there is no threat to the public.

WLNY TV's Ali Bauman reports.


AP source: Envelope addressed to White House contained ricin

Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison...
CP24 - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphVOA NewsDeutsche Welle


Authorities are investigating a package sent – but not delivered – to President Trump that contained the poison ricin

Officials are investigating a package sent to President Trump. It was screened off site and never...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

eddiea_25

EDDIE A. (つ•̀ω•́)つ RT @AP: BREAKING: Federal officials have intercepted an envelope containing the poison ricin that was addressed to the White House, a law e… 1 minute ago

wane15

WANE 15 Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. https://t.co/mNKGap76uG 11 minutes ago


