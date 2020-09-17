Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House

Law enforcement is investigating, adding there is no threat to the public.

Officials are investigating a package sent to President Trump. It was screened off site and never...

Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison...

WANE 15 Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. https://t.co/mNKGap76uG 11 minutes ago

EDDIE A. (つ•̀ω•́)つ RT @AP : BREAKING: Federal officials have intercepted an envelope containing the poison ricin that was addressed to the White House, a law e… 1 minute ago