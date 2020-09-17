Officials:Envelope Containing Ricin Sent To White House
Law enforcement is investigating, adding there is no threat to the public.
WLNY TV's Ali Bauman reports.
EDDIE A. (つ•̀ω•́)つ RT @AP: BREAKING: Federal officials have intercepted an envelope containing the poison ricin that was addressed to the White House, a law e… 1 minute ago
WANE 15 Federal officials intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin.
https://t.co/mNKGap76uG 11 minutes ago
Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To TrumpLaw enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump.
According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White..
