Manoj Sinha inaugurates Police Premier League T-20 cricket tournament in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced Rs 1,350 crores economic package for business community who are facing economic difficulties. This will be additional to the benefits of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. "I am glad to announce Rs 1,350 crores economic package for the people in the business community facing economic difficulties. This is additional to the benefits of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and other measures taken by us to comfort the business community," said Manoj Sinha. "We have decided to give 5% interest subvention to every borrower from the business community, without any conditions for six months in the current financial year. This will be a huge relief and help in generating employment here," Manoj Sinha said in a press conference at Srinagar.
Three terrorists were neutralised during an encounter in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. The encounter started when security forces were laying a cordon and search operation in the Firdousabad locality. The terrorists opened fire at the forces which led to the encounter in the area. The encounter began around 2:30 am on Thursday morning. One civilian identified as Kaunsar Riyaz was also killed in the firing. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were also injured during the encounter and have been rushed to the hospital. The Jammu and Kashmir police confirmed the killing of three terrorists in the encounter and added that a search operation is still underway in the areas. Watch the full video for all the details on the encounter.
Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, announced a package worth Rs 1,350 crore aimed at boosting economic activity in the Union Territory. While the package contains some relief for common people like 50% discount on electricity and water bills for a year, the main beneficiaries are businesspersons, traders, and industrialists. From an interest subvention scheme for all commercial borrowers, to doubling of amount available under the credit card scheme for the handicraft industry, and special efforts to boost tourism - the announcement will help create lakhs of jobs in J&K, as per the L-G. Commenting on the scheme, chief of the J&K Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, said that Sinha had proven that he was a man of his word by expeditiously bringing in an economic package. However, he added that given the Rs 40,000 crore loss suffered by the UT's economy, the current package was a drop in the ocean, and a 'large heart' was needed to truly revive J&K's economy. Watch the full video for more.
The Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh inspected the tunnel that was found last month in the Samba district. "Digging such tunnels is a common tactic that Pakistan uses to send terrorists across the border. It is quite possible that other such tunnels exist along the India-Pakistan border," said Dilbag Singh.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur over Kangana Ranaut's security told ANI that the Himachal Pradesh government is assessing the situation that might arise there; therefore DGP has been directed to give her proper security. CM Jairam Thakur said, "Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to go to Mumbai on September 9. We are assessing the situation that might arise there. I have directed DGP to give her proper security. Ministry of Home Affairs approved Y+ security to her, 11 CRPF personnel have been deployed for the same."
England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a six-wicket victory in thesecond Twenty20 international at the Ageas Bowl. The wicketkeeper had lookedin top form during Friday’s first encounter between the sides and followed itup with his highest score in the sprint format for England.
Australia’s Steve Smith admits he was surprised to see Joe Root overlooked byEngland for the forthcoming Twenty20 series between the sides, taking hisomission as confirmation of the hosts’ “all-out power” game.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that he was not against the operations being carried out by security forces in the valley but against the loss of innocent lives during those operations. "The Army has agreed that the three persons who were killed in Shopian were killed by mistake and the government should provide a huge compensation in this case," Abdullah said. Yesterday, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the investigation into the Amshipora case will be conducted with utmost fairness and will be taken to their logical conclusion. Meanwhile, the Army said that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorites into Operation Amshipora has concluded adding that during the operation, powers vested under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) 1990 were exceeded.
Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings..