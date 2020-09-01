Manoj Sinha inaugurates Police Premier League T-20 cricket tournament in Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Police Premier League (PPL) T-20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, Dilbag Singh was also present in the event.

16 teams from Srinagar are participating in the tournament.

"16 teams from Srinagar are participating in it.

We want youth and children to have some relaxed and healthy moments," DGP said.