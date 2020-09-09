BSF foils Pakistan's attempt to smuggle arms, narcotics into India

Security forces recovered cache of arms and ammunition in J&K’s Akhnoor. Forces said the ammunition was dropped by a Pakistani drone across LOC. An official confirmed that the arms and ammunition were dropped in a rivulet by the Pakistani drone. It is the fifth incident since June 20 when a similar drone was shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF). On September 19, another Pakistani drone had dropped arms in J&K’s Rajouri. Earlier, DGP Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan has been dropping weapons via drones. Watch the full video for more details.
After almost 18 years, government is taking steps to allow cultivation up to zero line in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area. Govt will ensure safe agricultural activities along the border. Farmers in the region applauded the move. "There is almost 2500-3000 Kanal land area. Neighbouring country is already doing cultivation up to zero line of border area, the step going to beneficial for farmers living at border area, Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked that they help us in this endeavor," said a local. "This step will be benefitted in many ways, on one side crop production will increase and on the other side insurgency will reduce," said Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, OP Bhagat.
Activist Munir Mengal has exposed Pakistan's atrocities in Balochistan during his speech at the UNHRC. Her said that enforced disappearances continue unabated and with absolute impunity. He added that Pakistan or UN body has not helped people of Balochistan and urged people to take notice of what has been happening in the region. 'The situation has already worsen, I present some cases, just take the case of Rashid Hussain Brohi who was taken under detention by the UAE agencies having all the evidences and he was also documented by UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, who later on was handed over to Pakistan secretly and illegally. In June 2019, Pakistani agencies and media claimed that Rashid Hussain is under custody of Pakistan. Since then no information about his fate and nor he has been presented to any court of justice,' the activist said. Mengal added that the number of victims is in thousands and include Baloch political and human rights activists, students, females, kids and even infant and called for action from UN bodies.
While speaking at the 45th session of the Human Rights Council, Baloch activist and President of Baloch Voice Association, Munir Mengal urged the UN working body on enforced disappearances to take appropriate actions to ensure stringent action against Pakistan for the safe recovery of Baloch missing persons. Mengal said, "My NGO brings the attention of this council and UN bodies for application of adopted mechanisms for the recovery of victims of enforced disappearances in Pakistan.The cases of Baloch Missing persons registered with UN working body on enforced disappearances yet the their family members have not heard any information neither from the Pakistani state nor from this august UN body. The situation has already worsen, I present some cases, just take the case of Rashid Hussain Brohi who was taken under detention by the UAE agencies having all the evidences and he was also documented by UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, who later on was handed over to Pakistan secretly and illegally." "In June 2019, Pakistani agencies and media claimed that Rashid Hussain is under custody of Pakistan. Since then no information about his fate and nor he has been presented to any court of justice. Similarly, Zahid Kurd Baloch, a student leader was whisked away by Pakistani uniformed security forces from Balochistan University in front of many witnesses on March 18, 2014 since then no information about him. On June 28, 2009, Dr Deen Mohd was taken from Government Hospital premises till date no information about him," the activist added. "The number of victims is in thousands which include Baloch political and human rights activists, students, females, kids, infants and the practice of disappearing is going on daily basis. The silence of judiciary and lack of interest from UN bodies has accelerated the culture of disappearing with impunity. Baloch kids have grown up in protest camps asking for recovery of their family members. Balochistan is facing a pandemic of impunity and abuse of rights. I urge UN Working Body on enforced disappearances to take appropriate and effective measure against Pakistan for safe recovery of Baloch missing persons," Munir Mengal further stated.
