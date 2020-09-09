Global  
 

BSF foils Pakistan's attempt to smuggle arms, narcotics into India

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:09s - Published
BSF foils Pakistan's attempt to smuggle arms, narcotics into India

BSF foils Pakistan's attempt to smuggle arms, narcotics into India

Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into India in Arnia area along the International Border from Pakistan side, on the night of 19-20 September.

"During search of the area, 2 pistols, 3 magazines and ammunition and 62 packets of drugs were also seized," said BSF Inspector General of Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal.


