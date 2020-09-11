🅢hawn 🆒 RT @NWSBayArea: Good morning, Bay Area!🌤️
Here's your Smoke Forecast for Sunday and Sunday Evening: Smoke from the #AugustComplexFire will… 1 minute ago
Rick Dickert Good Sunday morning everyone! @FOXLA
A stronger onshore flow and eddy circulation along with weakening high pressu… https://t.co/yqY6cssNqf 2 minutes ago
@SeanKTNV RT @NinaReports: Good Sunday morning! Sun’s rising. @KelseyMarie_TV has this Sunday’s forecast. @seanktnv has a live report on how Clark Co… 23 minutes ago
Nina Porciuncula Good Sunday morning! Sun’s rising. @KelseyMarie_TV has this Sunday’s forecast. @seanktnv has a live report on how C… https://t.co/n1GZvtKLFo 24 minutes ago
News 9 Sunday Morning Forecast With Matt Mahler https://t.co/q2AXUYzR8n 42 minutes ago
Joliet Weather Center Good morning from the JWC. Here is your forecast for the Greater Joliet Area for Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Tod… https://t.co/2NfvCVPV5K 47 minutes ago
Gidi weather RT @nimetnigeria: FORECAST OUTLOOK:
For Sunday 20/09/2020
1)Cloudy morning is anticipated over the north with prospects of isolated
thund… 55 minutes ago
NWS Bay Area Good morning, Bay Area!🌤️
Here's your Smoke Forecast for Sunday and Sunday Evening: Smoke from the… https://t.co/0GUbIXhRLb 57 minutes ago
5am Sunday Morning WeatherWake up with ABC15 Mornings for a check of your most accurate forecast.
Sunday Morning Webcast16 WAPT Meteorologist Christana Kay has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.
New York Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning