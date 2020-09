Video: Chilly temperatures to linger until midweek Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 02:27s - Published 5 minutes ago Video: Chilly temperatures to linger until midweek Things will start to warm up on Wednesday, and we could hit a high of 80 degrees on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UPPER 50’S ON THE BOARD.THROUGH THE AFTERNOON, WE WILLHAVE TO DEAL WITH THAT WINDWHICH GOT A LITTLE BREEZYYESTERDAY.FOR BOSTON TOPPING OUT IN THEUPPER 50’S, I PLANNED TO FEELMORE LIKE THE UPPER 50’S WITHTHE WIND TAKING ON THENORTHEASTERLY DIRECTION.NOTICE THAT THROUGH CAPE COD ANDTHE ISLANDS, THOSE SPOTS ARE INTHE UPPER 50’S.LOW TEMPERATURES TONIGHT MANAGETO FALL BACK TO THE 30’S FORMOST OF THE SUBURBS.FOR TH COASTLINE, WE AREWATCHING HURRICANE TEDDY.THIS IS GOING TO TRACK TOBERMUDA.THIS WAS DOWNGRADED EARLIER THISMORNING.IT WILL STAY 400 MILES OFF THECOASTLINE.WE ARE EXPECTING SOME IMPACT INTHE WAY OF WIND AND SEAS.WE DO HAVE A HIGH SURF ADVISORYIN ADVANCE OF THAT SYSTEM.THIS WILL LIKELY BE EXTENDEDUNTIL 8:00 IN THE EVENING.WE WILL LIKELY SEE SOME COASTALHEADLINES.THAT IS BECAUSE WE ARE EXPECTINGWAVES ON TUESDAY.WITH THAT, SOME POCKETS OF MINORCOASTAL FLOODING.WIND GUSTS OF 40-50, THAT WILLBE POSSIBLE.AN OCEAN EXPOSED BEACHES, WEWILL HAVE TO WATCH FOR SOME OFTHAT SPLASH OVER.THIS TROPICAL STORM ISSLOW-MOVING.THAT’S WHY STORM SURGE IS SUCHAN ISSUE.MEANWHILE, OUR FORECAST DOESFEATURE THAT WIND.IT’S A NUISANCE WEATHER DAY.THIS COULD LINGER INTWEDNESDAY.I’M EXPECTING IMPROVINGCONDITIONS AS CONDITIONS WILLWARM.DINING ALFRESCO WILL BE JUSTFINE





