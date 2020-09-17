Farm bills: Rajnath Singh assures MSP, APMC systems will continue

Global  
 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 assured farmers that Minimum Support Price and Agricultural Produce Market Committee system are not going to end.

"I am also a farmer and I want to assure farmers of the country that MSP (minimum support price) and APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) systems are not going to end," said Singh.


Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi.

 Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addressed the media over the issue of the farm bills, which were passed in the Rajya Sabha today amid much furore..
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday made a strong assertion in Parliament that no force in the world can stop Indian soldiers from patrolling the..
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 18, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on agriculture bill. He said, "Congress government had made Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in favour of farmers. But now, any big trader can open a Mandi and under these new anti-farmer bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials." "All these anti-farmer 4 ordinances should be seen in totality," Singh added. "I want to congratulate Harsimrat Kaur Badal for resigning from government in support of farmers and would warn Dushyant Chautala not to support BJP on these anti-farmer bills, otherwise he will suffer big defeat in future. He should support farmers," Congress leader further stated.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addressed the media over the issue of the farm bills,...
Mega protests by farmers were seen on the day the Parliament's Upper House cleared two of three contentious agriculture-related bills. The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce..

Two farm bills passed amid ruckus by Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha. Three agri-sector bills were passed in the Lok Sabha last week amid farmer protests and opposition walk-outs. The Akali Dal which..

Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these..

