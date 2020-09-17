Farm bills: Rajnath Singh assures MSP, APMC systems will continue

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 20 condemned the misconduct of some MPs in the upper house and called it unfortunate and shameful. "What happened in Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said Singh while addressing a media briefing in New Delhi.
While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 18, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh spoke on agriculture bill. He said, "Congress government had made Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act in favour of farmers. But now, any big trader can open a Mandi and under these new anti-farmer bills, any dispute at Mandi will be handled by officials." "All these anti-farmer 4 ordinances should be seen in totality," Singh added. "I want to congratulate Harsimrat Kaur Badal for resigning from government in support of farmers and would warn Dushyant Chautala not to support BJP on these anti-farmer bills, otherwise he will suffer big defeat in future. He should support farmers," Congress leader further stated.