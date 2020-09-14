Global  
 

Watch: Highway blockade, tractor rally, dharna by farmers; PM Modi defends bills

Mega protests by farmers were seen on the day the Parliament's Upper House cleared two of three contentious agriculture-related bills.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 could not be taken up.

Meanwhile, farmers - especially in Punjab and Haryana - blocked roads and highways, took out tractor rallies, and sat on dharnas, to oppose the new legislation which they believe will render the minimum support price (MSP) scheme ineffective and leave them at the mercy of big farmers and corporates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's outreach, and said that the MSP system is safe and the new legislations only aim to provide futuristic technology to farmers while freeing them from the grip of middlemen.

However, there are some farmers who are not part of the agitation and support the bills.

Watch the full video to know what they are saying.


