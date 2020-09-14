Watch: Highway blockade, tractor rally, dharna by farmers; PM Modi defends bills

Mega protests by farmers were seen on the day the Parliament's Upper House cleared two of three contentious agriculture-related bills.
The Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 could not be taken up.
Meanwhile, farmers - especially in Punjab and Haryana - blocked roads and highways, took out tractor rallies, and sat on dharnas, to oppose the new legislation which they believe will render the minimum support price (MSP) scheme ineffective and leave them at the mercy of big farmers and corporates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the government's outreach, and said that the MSP system is safe and the new legislations only aim to provide futuristic technology to farmers while freeing them from the grip of middlemen.
However, there are some farmers who are not part of the agitation and support the bills.
Farmers of Maharashtra's Dhule district welcomed the new agriculture reform bills. The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha today amid oppositions' ruckus. One of the farmers said, "The Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Modi government has removed all the compulsions that farmers have had for so long. Now we can sell our harvests all over the country."
Congress Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Ahmed Patel attacked BJP-led Modi government saying that farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. "This day will go down in history as 'black day'. The way these bills have been passed goes against democratic processes and amounts to killing democracy. 12 opposition parties have moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman," said Patel.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhupender Yadav lashed out at opposition's behavior in the Rajya Sabha, earlier in the day on September 20 during the discussion of the agriculture bills. Yadav called it a shameful act and demanded an apology for the misconduct. Bhupender Yadav said, "It is unfortunate, especially tearing the ruling book, breaking the mic, standing on the tables, what kind of behavior is this, what kind of democracy is it? They should apologies for their misconduct in the house. It is a shameful act."
Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills. Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala. "8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar. "Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added. The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17. It is on table in Rajya Sabha. Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.
Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.