Farm laws: Punjab CM’s sit-in protest; DMK chief joins farmers in Kanchipuram

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin took part in a protest against farm reforms in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram on Sep 28. The protest was staged in Keezhambi village. Protests have been intensified in the nation after Parliament passed farm bills, and the subsequent assent by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.
Opposition MPs protested in parliament premises against the agriculture bills. They held demonstrations in front of the Gandhi statue in parliament. They also took out a march from Gandhi statue Ambedkar statue in Parliament premises. Members of the Congress, Trinamool Congress, CPI, CPI-M, DMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the NCP participated in the protest. They were carrying posters which read ‘save farmers, save workers, save democracy’. Opposition MPs are now set to meet President Kovind this evening to discuss the issue. They have also written to President Ram Nath Kovind, urging him not to sign the contentious Bills. Opposition has been critical of the agriculture bills while the government has said that farmers are being misled by the opposition. Opposition had earlier also demanded that their concerns be addressed by the government. The opposition has boycotted the parliament session against the passage of the agri bills and the suspension of eight opposition MPs for unruly behavior in the upper house on Sunday. Opposition had demanded revocation of their suspension. Watch the full video for all the details.
Farmers began burning stubble in their fields in Amritsar, the practice which every year deteriorates air quality in Punjab and adjoining states. A Farmer said, "Govt should provide us 2-3 machines in every block so that we need not burn the stubble." Earlier, Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had written to chief secretaries of Punjab, Haryana to control cases of stubble burning.
Farmer groups in Punjab have started their three day long ‘rail roko’ agitation against the three agriculture bills. Farmers were seen gathering on railway tracks as part of their protests. Special passenger trains running from the railways' Ferozepur division have been cancelled fully or partially from September 24 to 26 in view of the farmer outfits' three-day rail roko protest. The call for 'rail roko' agitation was given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and later different farmers' outfits extended their support to it. Parliament has passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and they now await the President’s nod to become laws. Meanwhile, BJP and the Congress are involved in a war of words over the bills. While Congress said that the BJP government is trying to make farmers slaves and help their ‘corporate friends’, BJP has hit back saying that the Congress should have discussed their issues in Parliament rather than boycott the session. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP and Congress are involved in a heated war of words over the protests against the agriculture bills, which have now been signed into law by the President. Youth Congress workers set a tractor ablaze at India Gate this morning during the protests. 5 of them were also detained later. BJP attacked the Congress saying that their true intention of spreading ‘lawlessness’ had been exposed. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Congress has been misleading farmers and is miffed that the Modi government has worked for the farmer community during its tenure. He also said that tough action should be taken against those indulging in anti-social acts and said the Congress should ensure its leaders do not spread chaos. Responding to the BJP, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who is sitting on a protest against the agriculture related bills said that if one owns a tractor and wants to set it on fire, why should anyone else be bothered? Watch the full video for all the details.
At least four people have died after a building collapsed at Dera Bassi area in Mohali in Punjab. Four have been rescued so far from the debris. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased.
45-day Navarathri Kolu exhibition began in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore but sales of Kolu dolls have gone down due to COVID-19 pandemic. Over 10,000 varieties of dolls have been displayed by artisans at the exhibition organised by Poompuhar. Dolls made up of matchsticks, family sets, Ramayana set and models of temples were among the few varieties in the exhibition. The varieties of dolls are less than previous years as fewer artists have participated in the fest this year. Also, due to COVID pandemic, only a few visitors are visiting the expo. The organiser, Ronald Sebastine said, "Every year, Poompuhar conducts Kolu exhibition for 30 days but this year we are conducting it for 45 days. This year due to COVID, Poompuhar does not have good customer footfall. Compared to last year, artisans' stalls are very less. Last year, 20 artisans participated while this year only 15 are here. " Navarathri Kolu festival showcases different culture of India.
Congress, JD(S) and SDPI workers joined farm groups to protest against the farm bills, the land reforms, amendments to APMCs & labour laws. Farmer groups had given a statewide shutdown call over the issues. Protesters in Hubli were seen stopping buses as part of their protest. SDPI, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, JD(S), Karnataka Rakshana Vedike joined the stir by forming a human chain at the Ashoka Circle in Shivamogga. Some protesters were also detained by the police in Madikeri during their demonstration against the state & the central government. Apart from the centre’s farm bills, the demonstrations were against two important amendments to the Karnataka Land Reforms Act and the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act passed by the Karnataka Assembly. The protesters alleged that these laws will ruin the agriculture sector as people with moneybags will purchase agricultural land to convert their black money into white and turn agriculture land into real estate business. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had appealed to the protestors not to create unnecessary confusion over the amendments. Watch the full video for all the details.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said his government will move the Supreme Court against the three farm bills pushed through the Parliament by the Centre last week as he staged a sit-in..
Punjab youth Congress Workers set a tractor on fire near India gate early Monday morning in protest against the Farm legislations against which farmers in Punjab and Haryana, India's grain bowl, have..