Farm laws: Punjab CM’s sit-in protest; DMK chief joins farmers in Kanchipuram

Farmers protest was joined by several political leaders across India.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh held a sit-in protest in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

Meanwhile, DMK President joined farmers protest in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram.

Farmers have been protesting across the nation over the three farm bills, now law.

Farmers called for a ‘bandh’ in Karnataka, which was supported by JD(S) and Congress.

