Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'

At Minnesota Rally, Trump Gloats Police Shooting Of MSNBC Anchor Was 'A Beautiful Thing'

Amid the protests in Minneapolis triggered by the death of George Floyd, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi and his crew were fired upon by police in broad daylight.

On Friday, President Donald Trump chose to mock Velshi for being shot with a rubber bullet, although he mistakenly said he'd been hit with a tear gas canister.

At a political rally in Minnesota, Trump said the shooting, and the fact that the police did not assist Velshi afterwards, was 'a beautiful sight.'

He was down.

'My knee, my knee.'

Nobody cared, these guys didn't care, they moved him aside.

And they just walked right through.

It was the most beautiful thing.

US President Donald J.

Trump According to CNN, Trump and his allies have for years aimed to discredit journalists and news organizations, often through the use of lies and dishonest rhetoric.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MediagazerChat

Mediagazer Chatter RT @Ian_Fraser: Disgraceful. Trump gloats about MSNBC anchor @AliVelshi being hit in the knee by a rubber bullet (it wasn't "a canister of… 1 hour ago

Ian_Fraser

Ian Fraser Disgraceful. Trump gloats about MSNBC anchor @AliVelshi being hit in the knee by a rubber bullet (it wasn't "a cani… https://t.co/VVGpVpUkq6 20 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'We Will Have Law And Order': Mike Pence Night 2 Of Republican National Convention [Video]

'We Will Have Law And Order': Mike Pence Night 2 Of Republican National Convention

Republicans are banking on law and order to win this election. Vice Pres. Mike Pence did not specifically talk about the police shooting and riots in Wisconsin, but he hammered home a message that..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:47Published