N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage

N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage

N.Y. AG James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage

The announcement follows Daniel Prude's fatal encounter with Rochester police in March.

CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports


N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Promises To Expedite Release Of Police Body Cam Footage

It was unclear how many cases would be affected by the policy, since the attorney general's office...
CBS 2 - Published

New York AG Says She'll Release Police Body Cam Video Early in Excessive Force Cases

New York's Attorney General is indignant local authorities in the Daniel Prude and other cases have...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Elk Grove Police Release Body Cam Video Of Traffic Stop Gone Viral [Video]

Elk Grove Police Release Body Cam Video Of Traffic Stop Gone Viral

The incident started as a traffic stop, but then ramped up quickly.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:46Published
Emails Document Delay Of Body Cam Video In Daniel Prude Case [Video]

Emails Document Delay Of Body Cam Video In Daniel Prude Case

Newly-revealed emails show the great lengths police in Rochester, New York went to delay the release of body cam video from Daniel Prude’s death in custody back in March.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:37Published
Cook County Sheriff's Police Release Body Cam Video After Officer Shoots Man [Video]

Cook County Sheriff's Police Release Body Cam Video After Officer Shoots Man

Sheriff's police said the man was armed when an officer shot him on the Southwest Side, and he still had to be subdued even after that. CBS 2's Steven Graves reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:02Published