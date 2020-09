Black Lives Matter supporters protest against killing of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York



Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Rochester, New York, on Monday night (September 14). The filmer, a BLM activist, said that ''protesters stopped at various locations.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:33 Published 21 hours ago

New video released in shooting that left Tulsa police officer dead, another critically injured



Body cam and dash cam videos of the shooting that left an officer dead and another critically injured in Tulsa have been released. Credit: KFOR Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago