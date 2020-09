Bryson DeChambeau hails ‘impeccable’ iron play that puts him in the US Open mix PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published Bryson DeChambeau hails ‘impeccable’ iron play that puts him in the US Open mix Mandatory courtesy: USGA Bryson DeChambeau wants the hardest test possibleafter some “impeccable” iron play lifted him into contention for a first majortitle in the 120th US Open. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this One News Page Bryson DeChambeau hails ‘impeccable’ iron play that puts him in the US Open mix: https://t.co/6wDFdaTDek #USOpen 2 days ago PA Sport Bryson DeChambeau wants the hardest test possible after some "impeccable" iron play lifted him into contention for… https://t.co/4muNf4yNGH 2 days ago kbcchanneltv Bryson DeChambeau hails ‘impeccable’ iron play that puts him in the US Open mix https://t.co/P4rQUNveV4 2 days ago