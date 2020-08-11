'FinCEN' reports say big banks moved dirty money

Global  
 

Several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over a period of nearly two decades, despite red flags about the origins of the money, BuzzFeed and other media reported on Sunday, citing confidential documents submitted by banks to the U.S. government.

Libby Hogan reports.


FinCEN files: Big banks let $2t 'dirty money' move globally

It is the latest in a string of leaks over the years that have exposed secret deals, money laundering...
Khaleej Times - Published

Banks Suspected Illegal Activity, but Processed Big Transactions Anyway

A leak of thousands of “suspicious activity reports” that banks filed with regulators shows the...
NYTimes.com - Published


