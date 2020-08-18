How banks play a role in money laundering | SARs expose | Oneindia News

Global  
 

In a groundbreaking development, leaked documents have revealed how the world's major banks have allowed criminals to move bad money around the globe.

The FinCEN files consist of over 2000 secret documents, "so secret that not even banks are allowed to confirm they exist", and which have now been red-flagged to the top US financial watchdog.

This is how businessmen, politicians use banking channels to move their wealth around the globe to tax havens to avoid detection.

