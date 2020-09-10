Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny livestreams concert from truck driving around New York City

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, surprised New Yorkers with a live concert from a truck driving throughout New York City on Sunday (September 20).

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican singer, surprised New Yorkers with a live concert from a truck driving throughout New York City on Sunday (September 20).

Bad Bunny's performance was being livestreamed on YouTube, however, a lot of New Yorkers caught the truck driving around the city.

Footage filmed by @jaredgilmour shows the truck followed by a few police cars and residents on bikes.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bad Bunny Performs First-Ever Virtual Concert on Moving Bus in New York City

Stressing that he is accepting the new reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Puerto Rican singer...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bad Bunny Holds Concert On Truck Driving Through NYC [Video]

Bad Bunny Holds Concert On Truck Driving Through NYC

The Puerto Rican singer and rapper rolled through the Bronx and Washington Heights performing atop a semi-truck.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
Siempre Luis Movie [Video]

Siempre Luis Movie

Siempre, Luis Movie (2020): Official Trailer | HBO - Plot synopsis: ‌It's time to tell his story. When Luis A. Miranda Jr. left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, he had big dreams, but..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:56Published
Buffalo singer went back to the drawing board when the pandemic struck [Video]

Buffalo singer went back to the drawing board when the pandemic struck

Singer Christina Denee' and her drummer partner Scott Calandra took their band Breakerbox to Nashville a couple years ago. Everything was going great until the pandemic hit. Christina says "Everything..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:09Published