Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jameela Jamil embraced wearing no bra to the Emmy Awards

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Jameela Jamil embraced wearing no bra to the Emmy Awards

Jameela Jamil embraced wearing no bra to the Emmy Awards

Jameela Jamil had "no problem" ditching her bra and high-heeled shoes in favour of comfy loungewear for the Emmy Awards.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jameela Jamil's Approach to the 2020 Emmys Is Relatable AF: "No Bra, No Heels, No Problem"

Jameela Jamil is officially our quarantine queen. The Good Place star was rocking the chicest pajamas...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Jameela Jamil embraced wearing no bra to the Emmy Awards #JammelaJamil #Emmys #EmmyAwards #Emmys2020 https://t.co/wKgdSnFq4w 17 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jameela Jamil says surviving her suicide attempt was the 'most extraordinary gift' [Video]

Jameela Jamil says surviving her suicide attempt was the 'most extraordinary gift'

Jameela Jamil says surviving her suicide attempt has been "the most extraordinary gift", as she can now use her platform to encourage others to "hang on".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published
Jameela Jamil: I know I will 'rub people up the wrong way' [Video]

Jameela Jamil: I know I will 'rub people up the wrong way'

Jameela Jamil knows she will "rub people up the wrong way".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published
THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actresses Roundtable With Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and [Video]

THR's Full, Uncensored Comedy Actresses Roundtable With Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and

Jameela Jamil, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Jane Levy, Elle Fanning and Robin Thede joined The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their respected television shows.

Credit: THR Roundtables     Duration: 03:31Published