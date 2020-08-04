Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eddie Redmayne confirms filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Eddie Redmayne confirms filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed

Eddie Redmayne confirms filming of Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed

Eddie Redmayne has confirmed they've started working on the third 'Fantastic Beasts' movie again for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Eddie Redmayne confirms Fantastic Beasts 3 has resumed filming


ContactMusic - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie (2020) - Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II [Video]

The Trial of the Chicago 7 Movie (2020) - Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Plot synopsis: What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:57Published
The Danish Girl Movie (2005) - Clip with Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander - I thought you knew [Video]

The Danish Girl Movie (2005) - Clip with Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander - I thought you knew

The Danish Girl Movie (2005) - Clip - I thought you knew Einar (Eddie Redmayne) tells Gerda (Alicia Vikander) about his affair with Henrik (Ben Whishaw).

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:24Published