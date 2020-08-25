PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur

The body of a 19-year-old man has been recovered in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district on August 24. The teenager went missing on August 22. His body was recovered by a team of divers in Chandratal.
Former union minister Major (Retd) Jaswant Singh passed away at the age of 82 on September 27. He was admitted on 25 June and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on his demise.
The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed. The 9.2-km Atal Tunnel will reduce the travel time between Manali and Leh by almost 4 hours. It will also reduce the distance between the two by 46 kilometres. The tunnel has CCTV cameras at every 60 metres & emergency exit tunnels at every 500 metres. Fire hydrants have also been installed in case of any fire incident. The construction of the tunnel was completed in a span of 10 years. “The estimated period for completion of this tunnel was less than 6 years but it was completed in 10 years,” said Chief Engineer KP Purushothaman. Watch the full video for more.
Atal tunnel in Himalayas is ready to open soon. "With this tunnel 46 kilometer is reduced and the saving of time is four hours. Lahaul and Spiti is getting all weather connectivity," said Colonel Parikshit Mehra said Director of Atal Tunnel Project. The Tunnel has been named after former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (previously known as Rohtang Tunnel). Highway tunnel being built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway. The tunnel being built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on September 9th, has now left for her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor slammed the Maharashtra government in a tweet before leaving Mumbai. She alleged that she was terrorised and had been subjected to abuse and threat and added that her PoK analogy was bang on. She further said that protectors had turned destroyers and were working to dismantle democracy. The actor and the Maharashtra government have been involved in a fierce war of words. The war also took a legal turn when BMC razed a part of the actor’s office which it alleged had been built without approval, while the actor said that this was purely an act of vengeance for her criticism of the Shiv Sena. The row had started when the actor said that she did not feel secure in Mumbai anymore and compared the city to PoK. She had also targeted the Mumbai police, saying that she was more scared of the city police than the movie mafia. Watch the full video for all the details.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a substantial promise to the residents of the capital. He vowed to ensure 24x7 clean running water in all houses in the next 5 years. Kejriwal said that the process for the same had started with the Delhi Jal Board initiating the hiring of a consultant to advise the authorities on how to go about implementing their plan. The CM said that the process would have begun in March or April 2020 but was derailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also said that Delhi is in talks with governments of various states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to increase water supply to the capital. Water woes plague many areas of the capital with residents depending on water tankers for their basic needs. Delhi Jal Board reportedly hired over 1,000 tankers to deal with peak summer demand this year. Watch the full video for more.
Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held protest in Shimla against amendment in labor law passed by state assembly. They said that the five amendments have been done by the state assembly are against the labourers. The labourers under the CITU gathered outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly held 'Vidhan Saha Gherao Protest'.The state head of the CITU, Vijendra Mehra said, "State Assembly passed five amendments of Industrial Dispute Act, Factory Act, Contract Labour Act, Model Standing Act and Minimum wages Act amendments has been passed by the Assembly are against the labourers." "15 crore people lost their life due to COVID-19, instead of providing help Himachal government attacking them," Vijendra Mehra said.
Members of Students' Federation of India (SFI) held protest in Shimla on September 14. The protest was staged outside Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly against the National Education Policy 2020. SFI members were also anguished over state government's statement of implementing the National Education Policy 2020 first in their state. They banged utensils to show their disagreement to the policy. NEP 2020, approved on July 29 this year, outlines vision of India's new education system.
China and India said on Friday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquility" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow. Emer Mccarthy reports.
