PM Modi likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel in Manali on Oct 03: CM Jairam Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal Tunnel on 3rd October.

While talking to media persons in Shimla, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur said, "Prime Minister is likely to visit Manali on October 03 for inauguration of Atal Tunnel.

He will also visit Lahaul after that, according to the proposed plan.

It has not been finalised yet." The tunnel is being built in Eastern Pir Panjal range on Leh-Manali Highway of the Himalayas.

With this tunnel, Lahaul and Spiti will get all weather connectivity.

It has been named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.


 According to the prime minister's tentative programme, he will come to Manali on October 3 for inaugurating the tunnel and will also visit Lahaul, Thakur said.
