Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bale targets trophies on Spurs return

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Bale targets trophies on Spurs return
Bale delighted to be back at Spurs

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

San Antonio Spurs San Antonio Spurs American professional basketball team based in San Antonio, Texas

'Bale will change way opponents feel about playing Spurs' - Murphy analysis

 Opposition teams will be worried about facing Tottenham with new signing Gareth Bale, says MOTD pundit and ex-Spurs midfielder Danny Murphy.
BBC News

Spurs come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv

 Tottenham come from behind to beat nine-man Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Europa League qualifying.
BBC News

Spurs schedule 'isn't showing any care for players' physical welfare', says Dier

 Tottenham defender Eric Dier says the club's packed schedule is a danger to player welfare as they face the possibility of nine matches in 21 days.
BBC News

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale 'Close' to Tottenham Hotspur and Not Manchester United

 Gareth Bale's agent says the Real Madrid forward is "close" to a move back to Tottenham Hotspur but admitted it is a complicated deal to thrash out. The Wales..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

FutballNews_

Futball News Bale targets trophies on Spurs return https://t.co/092ZcG53oX 1 minute ago

rosioruvioleta

Violeta Rosioru 'I'm hungry and motivated' - Bale targets trophies after rejoining Spurs https://t.co/6sbjNtsOUb 1 day ago

rudyaz53

Rudy AZ 'I'm hungry and motivated' - Bale targets trophies after rejoining Spurs https://t.co/FpXNCmFmBb 1 day ago

ARIELMRG333

Welcome to follow for news updates worldwide 'I'm hungry and motivated' - Bale targets trophies after rejoining Spurs https://t.co/rGZhjIGyOW 1 day ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' 'I'm hungry and motivated' - Bale targets trophies after rejoining Spurs https://t.co/TuUtRawObn 1 day ago

abhishek_ktr

Abhishek kumar 'I'm hungry and motivated' - Bale targets trophies after rejoining Spurs https://t.co/mMWmavkKTO https://t.co/gZTFHV2fgT 2 days ago

PradeepReddyM8

Pradeep Reddy M 'I'm hungry and motivated' - Bale targets trophies after rejoining Spurs https://t.co/EgD90evcAm https://t.co/sjOBpJjD3u 2 days ago

AshuPat71419238

Ashu Patel 'I'm hungry and motivated' - Bale targets trophies after rejoining Spurs https://t.co/ccObFSCkNk https://t.co/GZLHtTWGzW 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tottenham confirm signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan [Video]

Tottenham confirm signing of Gareth Bale on a season-long loan

31-year-old Gareth Bale returns to Spurs from Real Madrid seven years after hemoved in the opposite direction in a then world-record transfer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
'Bale return mouthwatering for Spurs' [Video]

'Bale return mouthwatering for Spurs'

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says it is mouthwatering for Tottenham to bring in Gareth Bale and is a great signing by Jose Mourinho.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published
Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale [Video]

Mourinho remains coy on Tottenham return for Bale

Jose Mourinho refuses to be drawn into speculation linking Gareth Bale with a return to Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:12Published