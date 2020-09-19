Belarus protests: Opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions

EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponent
Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctionsThe opposition leader has called for a bolder response from the EU over Alexander Lukashenko's refusal to relax his grip on power.
In Brussels, Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions
Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdownOpposition seeking president's exit after disputed election calls for protests a day after hundreds of women were held.
Belarus: More than 200 arrested at anti-government women's march in MinskAmong those arrested was 73-year-old Nina Baginskaya who has become a regular figure of anti-establishment protests since they began in August.
UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in BelarusA UN investigator of human rights violations in Belarus is warning of another ‘iron curtain’ descending on Europe.