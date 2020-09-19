Global  
 

Belarus protests: Opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions

EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponent [Video]

EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponent

Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctions [Video]

Belarus: Opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya tells EU to be 'brave' on sanctions

The opposition leader has called for a bolder response from the EU over Alexander Lukashenko's refusal to relax his grip on power.

In Brussels, Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions [Video]

In Brussels, Belarus opposition urges EU to move on sanctions

Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdown [Video]

Mass anti-Lukashenko rally starts after Belarus police crackdown

Opposition seeking president's exit after disputed election calls for protests a day after hundreds of women were held.

Belarus: More than 200 arrested at anti-government women's march in Minsk [Video]

Belarus: More than 200 arrested at anti-government women's march in Minsk

Among those arrested was 73-year-old Nina Baginskaya who has become a regular figure of anti-establishment protests since they began in August.

UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus [Video]

UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus

A UN investigator of human rights violations in Belarus is warning of another ‘iron curtain’ descending on Europe.

