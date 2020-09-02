Global  
 

John Boyega is to star in new film The Test

John Boyega is to star in new film The Test

John Boyega is to star in new film The Test

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor John Boyega is to star in thriller movie 'The Test' opposite Payman Maadi.


