Expert Updates on Today's Financial Market

Earlier this year the stock market took a volatile turn, but seems to be doing better now.

Is the worst over, or is the market just taking a "breather"?

We are joined by Barry Fies and Hans Myklebust , Wealth Management Advisors with Lueder Financial Group to discuss the best financial practices in today's current economy.

Next month Lueder Financial Group is hosting a virtual trivia and beer tasting in partnership with Mob Craft; and all proceds go to WMACC to help fight the ongoing battle of eradicating childhood cancer.

The event is on October 16 from 5-7 p.m and is $50 per individual.

To register go to eventbrite.com and search "Lueder".

Lueder is also looking for people interested in pursuing a career in finance!

If interested in learning more about a career as a financial advisor, please reach out to Jaala Sullivan.

Her email address is [email protected]

Her office number is 414-203-6015.


