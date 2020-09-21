Global  
 

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara Talk 'Schitt's' Success

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara Talk 'Schitt's' Success

Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara Talk 'Schitt's' Success

During their 2016 on-set interview with Cheryl Hickey, "Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara share why they think the show is so well received.


Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards at the Emmy awards [Video]

Schitt's Creek took home all seven awards at the Emmy awards

'Schitt's Creek' swept the board at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20), taking home all seven awards in the comedy categories.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:58Published
Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys [Video]

Schitt's Creek, Watchmen & Succession dominate virtual Primetime Emmys

Schitt's Creek was a massive winner at the Primetime Emmys, picking up the first seven awards of Sunday's virtual ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
'Schitt's Creek' Cast Celebrate Emmy Sweep [Video]

'Schitt's Creek' Cast Celebrate Emmy Sweep

After sweeping the Comedy Series categories at the Emmys, the Canadian cast and crew, including Dan Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, and Annie Murphy, react to their seven wins. Dan Levy discusses..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:17Published