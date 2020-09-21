Emmanuel Acho on Cowboys comeback win over Falcons: 'Don't give credit to a bad student who takes an easy test'

Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho discuss the Dallas Cowboys comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in week 2 of the NFL season.

Acho is unimpressed by Dak Prescott simply doing his job.

The Cowboys put in good work but have not done anything we haven't seen before and the Falcons were not a tough opponent.