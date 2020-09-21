A Healthy Pumpkin Crop

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 5 minutes ago

The pumpkin patch at Furleigh farms isn't open until Saturday, but the pumpkins out here are in full bloom - including this giant one right here.

Today is the last official day of summer... no surprise that we'll soon be seeing more fall?

"*like temperatures... making it a perfect time to grab a pumpking from an area patch.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live near clear lake.

Alex ?

"* how is the crop looking so far?xxx katie and amy ?

"* the pumpkin patch here at furleigh farms isn't open until saturday ?

"* but the pumpkins out here are in full bloom ?

"* including ths giant one right here.

I talked with erik furleigh ?

"* who's been growing pumpkins here since (ask erik this).

The crop here has been relatively healthy ?

"* though the recent rainfall and cool temperatures have stopped some pumpkins for being able to grow.

He tells me there is a new type of "we have one called red warty thing.

It's exactly it's name, a red warty pumpkin.

It's pretty ugly but people seem to like it."

As i mentioned earlier ?

"* the furleigh farms pumpkin patch opens saturday.

There will be a bounce house for the kids ?

"* a corn pit?

*d a petting zoo.

In addition ?

"* the corn maze will be bigger ?*- and more challenging.

Live in clear lake?

"*alex thank you alex.

After the fall season ?

"* furleigh says pumpkins that aren't sold are typically given to