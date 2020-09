Watching for beach erosion because of Hurricane Teddy

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:36s - Published 39 seconds ago

Hurricane Teddy is well offshore, but its’ energy is being felt along our coastline.

ALONG OUR COASTLINE.

WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5IS IN MARTIN COUNTY WHERE SOMEBEACHES ARE TAKING THE HIT.< (NAT) THE POWER OF MOTHERNATURE.

(:2“ITDANGEROUS”) (JULIO GUZMAN)WAVES CRASH ASHORE ONHUTCHINSON ISLAND MONDAY.

(:3“EVERYTHING COMES TOGETHER,THE HIGH TIDE AND THE WIND”RICH READLING) SOME WATER HADLAPPED ONTO MCARTHURBOULEVARD& BUT THE REAL SHOWWAS BLOWING IN FROM THE EAST.(:3“ONCE THE WINDS PICKED UPITSEIVT) PRONOUNCED SIPED BUTWHILE MANY ONLOOKERS CAME OUTTO ADMIRE THE BEAUTY, ANOTHERWATCHES CAUTIOUSLY.

(:3“THISIS HAPPENING IN ADVANCE OFWHEN THE ANTENNA NORMALLY GOUP”) MARTIN COUNTY COASTALENGINEER KATHY FITZPATRICKUSUALLY GETS CONCERNED ABOUTBATHTUB BEACH IN OCTOBER WHENASTRONOMICAL HIGH TIDES ROLLIN WITH NOR-EASTER STORMS. (:5“SO WHEN YOU GET A NORON TOP OF THOSE REALLY HIGTIDES, WE HAVE PROBLEMS”) SOTHIS IS HAPPENING A MONTHAHEAD OF TIME.

(:4“WELOSING THE RESILIENCE THAT THEBEACH BUILT UP OVER THESUMMER”) WHILE SO FAR, THEDUNES ARE HOLDING UP& IF THISBECOMES A MULTI-DAY TIDALEVENT, FITZPATRICK THERE COULDBE PROBLEMS. (KATHYFITZPATRICK/MC COASTALENGINEER :9“BEACHES ARE DOINGWHAT THEYDOING.

THEYSAND TO GUARD WHATTHEM AND USE UP WAVE ENERGY.BUT THEY ONLY HAVE SO MUCHSAND TO GIVE UP”) (STAND :6“PLANNING AHEAD, THE COUNTYBROUGHT THE LIFEGUARD STANDSOFF OF THE STAND, AND INTO TPARKING LOT”) BATHTUB BEACHHAD BEEN CLOSED FOR NEARLY 6MONTHS AFTER A SERIES OFSTORMS LAST FALL& AND ONLYREOPENED A FEW MONTHS AGO.

AFULL BEACH RENOURISHMENTPROJECT IS SLATED FOR NEXTSPRING.

IN STUART, JS WPTV NC5.