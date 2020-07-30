Tropical Update: Thursday 5 a.m.

Sparkle Clark RT @wateweather: 11pm *UPDATE* #Sally has weakened to a Tropical Depression, but will still produce locally heavy rainfall overnight into T… 8 hours ago

WATE 6 Storm Team 11pm *UPDATE* #Sally has weakened to a Tropical Depression, but will still produce locally heavy rainfall overnight… https://t.co/IAYaN5WIj0 8 hours ago

Shelby Coates RT @wxcecil: As of the 11 pm update #Sally is now a tropical depression moving at around 9 mph. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated to… 8 hours ago

Cecilia Reeves☔ As of the 11 pm update #Sally is now a tropical depression moving at around 9 mph. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an… https://t.co/USP5WsUKrQ 8 hours ago

Wesley Coughlan RT @KalinMitchelCTV: Good evening. A cold front comes through Thursday into Friday bringing showers along with it. Cooler behind for the up… 9 hours ago

Kalin Mitchell Good evening. A cold front comes through Thursday into Friday bringing showers along with it. Cooler behind for the… https://t.co/DbSz6g3cYP 13 hours ago

Jennifer Tromans RT @WeatherWes: 5PM WEDNESDAY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Storm #Sally continues to weaken tonight with 60 mph winds located about 50 miles N… 13 hours ago