WCBI New at Six - 09/22/2020

A horrific crash... and now the driver is charged after a high-speed pursuit.

That story is coming up... show open good evening everyone... there is one more hour to vote in the two special elections in our area today.

One race is to fill the seat of former district 15 state senator gary jackson of french camp.

There are four people in this race.

That district covers portions of montgomery, webster, choctaw, oktibbeha counties.

The other special election is to fill the seat of district 37 representative gary chism in the state house of representatives.

There are three people on the ballot in this contest.

District 37 covers portions of oktibbeha, clay, and lowndes counties.

The senate and house districts cover only portions of the counties we mentioned.

Turnout has been steady at the polls and there's also been a steady stream of precautions being taken to help keep voters safe.

Wcbi's bobby martinez is live in oktibbeha county with an update.

This is the first this is the first election since the statewide mask mandate.

And social distancing is being encouraged.

The mississippi department of health reports the number of covid-19 cases and deaths take a sharp increase today.

State health officials are reporting 465 new cases, along with 36 deaths.

621 people remain in hospitals across the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms. 162 of those patients are in i.c.u.

Lowndes county is reporting the most new cases in our area with 28.

Lafayette has 24, lee 23, and clay is reporting 20.

More than 85 thousand mississippians are presumed recovered in the state.

This means, right now, are a little more than 54 hundred presumed active cases.

Intro they made a commitment to work towards progress.

This evening, columbus leaders continue a conversation about race relations.

The roundtable discussions kicked off last month.

Tonight's talk is the second in the series.

Here again is wcbi's bobby martinez.

"here we are in 2020 and i think first of all it's sad that we are still having to have these discussions."

In a year that has seen the topic of race come to the forefront, bishop scott volland says he hopes the honest discussions will help ease the tensions.

"our nation is so divided right now politically racially economically socially in so many different ways.

That i think right now people need to be working to bring people together because there's so much more that we can accomplish together there's so much more when we understand that our similarities far outweigh our differences."

The discussion tuesday night focused on race relations in the workplace.

The panelists addressed questions surrounding racial prejudice in the workplace, some of the causes and many other questions were asked to a panel of 10 including volland.

"we've been part of this group here in columbus that's been working towards making columbus a better place for the residents.

A better place for outsiders to come and move in and really just live up to the reputation or the nickname that columbus has the friendly city..

So we've been working towards racial reconciliation helping to kind of bridge some of those gaps in our community."

Volland said when it comes to making a change.

Consistency has to be on the fore front.

"i think it is very important because consistency is key.

To have these things happen once in a blue moon when some type of tragic event comes up really does us little good because then we become reactionary and i think it is very this virtual discussion also features columbus mayor robert smith, muw president norma miller, police chief fred shelton and other local stake holders.

The longtime macon municipal court clerk is accused of taking money.

Yolanda atkins is charged with embezzlement.

The state auditor's office confirms atkins was indicted by a noxubee county grand jury.

The driver involved in a west alabama pursuit is officially charged.

Pickens count jail records show 19- year-old tyler maddox is charged with attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

The alabama law enforcement agency says a state trooper was attempting to stop the vehicle maddox was driving on highway 82.

Instead, maddox is accused of driving down county road 75 and crashing late monday afternoon.

The crash happened near county road 26, in the macedonia community.

A 14-year-old in the vehicle was airlifted to a birmingham hospital.

A front seat passenger was taken to baptist golden triangle.

Centered a community's love and support is making a big difference in the life of a family who experienced a tragedy nine months ago.

Wcbi's allie martin has more on how a boy scout project, an expert craftsman and friends of the family are honoring the memory of young man who brought joy wherever he went.

On monday evening, crystal mcgee was brought to the joyner neighborhood, to supposedly look at a house for sale.

But when she saw the crowd gathered at rob leake city park, she realized they were there to honor the memory of her son.

Nats crystal's son pj mcgee passed away after a sudden illness three days before christmas.

The 7 and a half year old was a second grader at joyner elementary.

"he loved to read, he loved his school, and he loved his family, his church, one thing about pj is, he loved god."

Joyner resident and woodworking expert jerry thompson let a friend in boy scouts know about pj's love of reading, and the need for a free library in the neighborhood.

So every sunday , thompson and scouts from troop 12 built the little library.

"boys would come paint, drill, nail and it took about four or five sundays" one side looks like the front of joyner elementary, the other side has a lot of space for children's books.

Joyner principal kim foster says the free library is a fitting honor for pj.

"the way he could make everything into a good thing is something so powerful, not only was he an incredible student, a student of character, but he could also get out there in the sports arenas, and he was someone who loved to be moving."

For pj's mother, the little neighborhood library is a tanglble reminder that people haven't forgotten the impact of pj's life.

"when they presented this, i felt that light again, felt that joy even for just a moment, of his memory and it means the world to us, to know his memory lives on and there are people now, other little boys and girls who get to share one of his passions through the community, what mr thompson and the boy scouts did., i'm excited about that."

In tupelo, allie memory lives on and there are people now, other little boys and girls who get to share one of his passions through the community, what mr thompson and the boy scouts did., i'm excited about that."

Wednesday night: areas of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: cloud with widespread rain likely.

Highs from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The chance of rain is 80%.

Thursday night: cloudy with lingering showers.

Lows in the 60s.

Friday: cloudy skies to start with some breaks developing.

A few showers are possible but the rain chance lowers to 30% or less.

Weather for high school football is looking mainly dry at this point.

Weekend: variably cloudy.

A few isolated showers or storms can't be ruled out but we're lowering rain chances to 20%.

Highs look to climb back into the mid 80s and that's about where we should be this time of year.

Follow summary: the remnants of tropical storm beta will move through the region over the next 2 days.

Recent model data suggest that between 1" and over 3" of rain could fall before the end of the week.

Rain chances lower dramatically friday through the weekend as temperatures return to the 80s.

1?

To 3?

Or more may fall through friday tuesday night: mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.

Lows around 60.

Winds e 3-8 mph.

Wednesday: mostly cloudy with rain developing.

The chance of rain is 60%.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Winds e 5-15 mph.

Wednesday night: areas of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: cloud with widespread rain likely.

Highs from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The chance of rain is 80%.

Thursday night: cloudy with lingering showers.

Lows in the 60s.

Friday: cloudy skies to start with some breaks developing.

A few showers are possible but the rain chance lowers to 30% or less.

Weather for high school football is looking mainly dry at this point.

Weekend: variably cloudy.

A few isolated showers or storms can't be ruled out but we're lowering rain chances to 20%.

Highs look to climb back into the mid 80s and that's for many families, the highlight of fall is traditional trick or treating.

But as communities cancel larger fall events, the cdc says the tradition of going door to door should be avoided, warning that's a higher risk activity that could spread the coronavirus.

Here's more on what parents should know.

The duffy family goes all out for halloween... dressing up in themed costumes every year.

But with the pandemic..

They are planning a different holiday this year.

I just want them to go to the houses of the people we know specifically keep their distance the cdc is cautioning that many halloween activities are high risk and should be avoided.

Including traditional door to door trick-or- treating , trunk or treat events with cars lined up in large lots, and crowded indoor costume parties.

Any activity where there's large groups of people in close contact, without physical distancing, without facial coverings one way trick-or- treating where bags are lined up to grab while social distancing would be moderate risk.

So are small, outdoor costume parades and parties where people are six feet apart and weaning protective masks.

Dr. jill weatherhead is an infectious disease doctor at baylor college of medicine.

A halloween mask does not substitute for a traditional facial covering experts hope families will consider safer alternatives this halloween like carving pumpkins at home or scavenger hunts where kids walk from house to house keeping a good distance.

If you plan to visit a scary outdoor place ..

The greater distance the better.

Spx open this off season leading up to game one, much has been made about ole miss's quarterbacks and what can we expect from the offense.

Last season, the rebs had 9 lost fumbles and 6 interceptions.

And this off season in team scrimmages have struggled with turning the ball over.

Head coach lane kiffin made it clear in his press conference that he needs his qbs to be better as they approach the opener.

"more consistent quarterback play.

It wasn't a bunch of fumbles.

We've been pretty good with ball security.

It's been interceptions.

Usually, it's been the quarterback.

Sometimes, it might be a tip pass or something like that.

These are either inaccurate throws or poor decision making so we got to get back to playing how we were initially because the first scrimmage they were really good."

The tide held practice as they get ready to open the season on the road with missouri.

Starting at quarterback for alabama is mac jones who filled in at the end of the season and did a good job in the process finishing the season with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Coming off last season, head coach nick saban is confident in his quarterback's growth.

"the mistakes that you make and the good plays that you make all help you develop confidence.

Sort of increase your chances of playing with consistency by making better choices and decisions so i think that shows in mac's play.

We're confident that he can do a good job for it."

Newly hired jackson state head football coach deion sanders spoke with the media today.

The nfl hall of famer otherwise known as "coach prime" is the program's 21st head football coach.

Sanders says he'll finish the season coaching at trinity christian school before turning his complete attention over to the tigers.

However in his press conference today, sanders acknowledged the hype and expectations surrounding the program with his hiring and is ready for it.

"our fanbase wants to win right now!

Immediately.

They don't want no we'll do it next year.

The guys are young.

They're gonna mature.

They don't want to hear that.

The guys we're targeting are playmakers.

Players that can possibly play on sundays.

That's what we're looking for.

If your dream is not to play on sunday then you're in the wrong place."

Itawamba community college held its football media day as the indians are a little more than a week away from starting the season.

Icc brings back experience on both sides of the ball.

Starting with the offense returning five wide receivers.

And on defense, key players return in the front seven on d- line and linebackers.

After having no spring practices and a limited fall, the team is working on getting ready to start the season next week.

"it's been a challenge just to keep them motivated.

It's been so long since we do play a game.

A lot of these kids without practice and playing.

Especially these freshmen.

It's been two weeks and they're getting ready to play so that's one thing that's been a little bit different.

We try to give them a little time off between here and there to let them get away from it and get back to it.

I think once we get rolling here.

This next week kids will start getting in that game mode again."

Icc start the season with coahoma community college october 1st.

