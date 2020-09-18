Global  
 

Wall Street ends lower on stimulus fears

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Wall Street ends lower on stimulus fears

Wall Street ends lower on stimulus fears

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Monday as concerns about new lockdowns in Europe and possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress raised fears the U.S. economy faces a longer road to recovery than previously hoped for.

Fred Katayama reports.


Dow drops more than 800 points [Video]

Dow drops more than 800 points

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks Monday as concerns about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns and the inability of Congress to agree on more fiscal stimulus raised fears about another hit to the domestic economy. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street tumbles amid bank allegations, rising COVID-19 rates

 Banks were profiting from illicit dealings with disreputable people and criminal networks, report alleges.
Stock market battered: Dow Jones down as banks suffer, economic concerns grip investors

 Stocks are falling sharply in early trading on Wall Street Monday, joining a global tumble for markets as the S&P 500 sinks nearly 2%.
Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course [Video]

Wall Street Confident Stocks Are On Course

Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.

Congress announces mass movement against Modi govt on farm bills from Sept 24

 After protesting against the agricultural bills in Parliament, the Congress announced it will take to the streets, launching a mass movement across the country..
Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote it

 Donald Trump has attempted to cast doubt on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, baselessly claiming a statement released by the supreme court justice’s family..
Trump and Democrats Brace for Showdown Over Supreme Court Seat

 The president’s determination to confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election set lawmakers on a collision course as Congress..
Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition for creating ruckus over passing of two crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha. He accused them of murdering the democracy and insulting people's mandate. Joshi said, "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this."

RBG's death will add to volatility: advisor [Video]

RBG's death will add to volatility: advisor

RegentAtlantic's Chris Cordaro says the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could bring more downside to the equity markets. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama how it could impact the prospects for a fiscal stimulus package.

LVMH may find most sales are final [Video]

LVMH may find most sales are final

France's LVMH faces an uphill battle in walking away from its $16 billion deal to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany, with legal experts noting most mergers which end up in court are renegotiated rather than dissolved. Fred Katayama reports.

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday [Video]

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.

Wall Street Hits Near 7-week Low on Virus Fears, Stimulus Fog

Wall Street's main indexes hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday as concerns about fresh...
Newsmax - Published


