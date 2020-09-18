Wall Street ends lower on stimulus fears

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Monday as concerns about new lockdowns in Europe and possible delays in fresh stimulus from Congress raised fears the U.S. economy faces a longer road to recovery than previously hoped for.
Business Insider reports that US stocks are on course to close lower for a third consecutive week. The S&P 500 has lost nearly 9% since early September's record high. That decline was mainly driven by losses in the technology sector. But Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and Deutsche Bank are upbeat the US stock market sell-off is mostly over. Goldman Sachs kept its end-of year S&P 500 target to 3,600 by year end.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition for creating ruckus over passing of two crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha. He accused them of murdering the democracy and insulting people's mandate. Joshi said, "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this."
RegentAtlantic's Chris Cordaro says the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could bring more downside to the equity markets. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama how it could impact the prospects for a fiscal stimulus package.
France's LVMH faces an uphill battle in walking away from its $16 billion deal to buy U.S. jeweler Tiffany, with legal experts noting most mergers which end up in court are renegotiated rather than dissolved. Fred Katayama reports.
The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.