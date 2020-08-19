Tyler Perry Gets The Governor's Award
Tyler and his foundation received the award in recognition of his work on inclusivity and philanthropic efforts.
Tyler Perry honoured with Governor's AwardTyler Perry movingly reflected on his family history as he accepted the Governors' Award at the Emmy Awards on Sunday (20.09.20) in recognition of his work on inclusivity and his philanthropic efforts.
Tyler Perry to be honoured at the 2020 Emmy AwardsTyler Perry will be honoured with the Governors Award at the 2020 Emmy Awards, which he will receive for his dedication to "philanthropic initiatives".