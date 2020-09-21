Global  
 

The Blood Center hosting blood drives across the Coast

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and you can help by donating your blood to support those battling cancer.

And stay socially - distant .

- .

- - september is childhood cancer - awareness - month and you can help by - donating your blood to- support those battling cancer.- there will be a blood drive - tuesday at the gautier donor- center from 11am - 6pm.

- you can also donate at- diamondhead city hall from 11am- 5:30pm.

- and again on friday at edgewate- - - - mall 11am-6pm.- this week the blood center is - hosting three blood drives.

- along with natural disasters- limiting- donations and because of covid,- many of their drives at - schools and churches had to be- cancelled.- if you're interested donating o- even hosting a blood- drive, visit their website at - the blood center dot org.

- there you can also book your- appointment and complete your - donor questions.- - gina necaise ,coastal region- coordinator "its important to donate blood, theres an urgent- need of blood - like type o.

We need to collect- 300-250 units a day to meet - hospitals demands - - - - when those aren't met you can - run into thing like possible- having to reschedule a surgery- sand not having that inventory- available incase theres a - crisis."

- - - when you donate, you will also- receive free screening- for covid-19 antibodies and get- your results in three to five - days.

- you must be 17 years or older t- donate blood and weigh at - least 110 pounds, be healthy, - and have a picture id.- 16 year olds can also donate, - but they must weigh at least 13- pounds and have parental-




