The Blood Center hosting blood drives across the Coast
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and you can help by donating your blood to support those battling cancer.
- - september is childhood cancer - awareness - month and you can help by - donating your blood to- support those battling cancer.- there will be a blood drive - tuesday at the gautier donor- center from 11am - 6pm.
- you can also donate at- diamondhead city hall from 11am- 5:30pm.
- and again on friday at edgewate- - - - mall 11am-6pm.- this week the blood center is - hosting three blood drives.
- along with natural disasters- limiting- donations and because of covid,- many of their drives at - schools and churches had to be- cancelled.- if you're interested donating o- even hosting a blood- drive, visit their website at - the blood center dot org.
- there you can also book your- appointment and complete your - donor questions.- - gina necaise ,coastal region- coordinator "its important to donate blood, theres an urgent- need of blood - like type o.
We need to collect- 300-250 units a day to meet - hospitals demands - - - - when those aren't met you can - run into thing like possible- having to reschedule a surgery- sand not having that inventory- available incase theres a - crisis."
- - - when you donate, you will also- receive free screening- for covid-19 antibodies and get- your results in three to five - days.
- you must be 17 years or older t- donate blood and weigh at - least 110 pounds, be healthy, - and have a picture id.- 16 year olds can also donate, - but they must weigh at least 13- pounds and have parental-