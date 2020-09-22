Jennifer Lopez’s Blonde Bob

Even before the pumpkin spice lattes started to make their appearances, signaling the arrival of fall, we'd already chatted with experts and looked to the runways to predict beauty trends for the cooler months.

Hairstylist Justine Marjan previously told Allure to expect more people to get bob haircuts.

The short cut is serving as fall inspiration for stylist Chris Appleton, who is pushing for bobs to be one of the biggest trends of the season by sharing on Instagram examples of bobs he has styled on celebrities over the last year.

One throwback photo he posted is of Jennifer Lopez with a super sleek, blonde-highlighted bob.