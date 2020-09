Bill to crackdown on violent protests Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Gov. Desantis proposes bill to crackdown on violent protest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TEMPERATURE CHECKS ARE SOMETHINGTHE UNIVERSITY IS CONSIDERING...THE UNIVERSITY SAYS IT’S NOT.GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS IS LOOKINGTO CRACK DOWN ON PEOPLE WHORESORT TO VIOLENCE DURINGPROTESTS.TODAY HE UNVEILED A PROPOSAL FORA NEW LAW, CALLED "THE COMBATINGVIOLENCE, DISORDER, AND LOOTINGAND LAW ENFORCEMENT PROTECTIONACT." AND DESANTIS WANTSCANDIDATES IN THE UPCOMING STATEELECTIONS TO TAKE A STANCE ONIT."I think it’s important thatevery single person running foroffice in the state of Floridathis year, whether you’rerunning for the House or you arerunning for the Senate, you havean obligation to let you votersknow where you stand on thisbill, are you gonna stand withvictims, are you gonna standwith law enforcement."AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE PROPOSALWOULD MAKE PARTICIPATING IN AVIOLENT PROTEST A THIRD-DEGREEFELONY. AND PROTESTERS WHODESTROY PUBLIC PROPERTY - ORINCAPACITATE ROADWAYS - COULDALSO