Rape Survivor Finds ‘Hope In The Darkness’ Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:22s - Published 4 minutes ago Rape Survivor Finds ‘Hope In The Darkness’ The survivor of one of Minneapolis' most notorious, unsolved rapes has written a book about her journey as a way to help others, reports Jennifer Mayerle (3:22).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 21, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 'Golden State Killer' Gets An Earful From Victims, Complete With Gesture



In a court summary released in Sacramento County Superior Court Monday, prosecutors said the scope of Joseph DeAngelo's crimes was 'simply staggering.' For a decade, DeAngelo carried out a reign of.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published on August 18, 2020