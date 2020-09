Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:50s - Published 2 minutes ago

Some exciting updates for the dog who was shot in an orchard in June

ARE... ""IT DOESNT GET MUCH MOREDIFFICULT FROM THERE ..

BRINGSHOT IN THE BACK WHILE GIVINGBIRTH TO YOUR KIDS..

AND NOTKNOWING WHERE TO GO FROM THERE..IT'S A STORY OF SURVIVAL.A DOG THAT HAD JUST GIVEN BIRTH-- LEFT FOR DEAD..

BUT SOME HOPERSERVERING.TAKE SOT"SHES GONE FROM BEING CASTAWAYED AND DISCARDED TOABSOLUTELY WORSHIPPED... WHICHIS PERFECT." AVYANNAH... A 4YEAR OLD PIT BULL MIX WHO WASSHOT IN ANORCHARD NEAR VISALIA ..23 A-B-C FIRST INTRODUCED YOU TOHER BACK JULY..AT THE TIME -- SHE WAS PLACED ATMINNIE MARVELS SOBER LIVINGHERE IN BAKERSFIELTHIS ALLOWED AVYANNAH TO TAKECARE OF HER BABIESBEFORE BEING TRANSPORTED TOMARLEYS MUTTS IN TEHACHAPI .."SHE HAD A COMMITMENT TO HERPUPPIES UNTIL THEY WERENO LONGER BREAST FEEDING ANDWERE ABLE TO EAT ON HEROWN..

SO ONCE SHE FULFILLED THATCOMMITMENT ON HER OWN ..

IT WASREALLY NICE TO OFFER HER..

HEROWN SPACE UP AT THE RANCH."AND ONCE AT THE RANCH .

AVYANNAHWAS ABLE TO GETHERSELF A SHINY NEW SET OFWHEELS.."ONCE WE DID THAT SHE WAS OFF TOTHE RACES..

SHE WASSETTLED IN."SKOW SAYS ALTHOUGH SHE WASEXCITED FOR HERWHEELCHAIR..

SHE ALSO ENJOYEDROAMING AROUWITHOUT THE WHEELS.."IT SEEMS LIKE SHE ADJUSTEDHERSELF SO MUCH THAT SHE DIDNTREALLY MIND ONE WAY OR THEOTHER..

SHE JUST WANTED TO BEWHEREVER PEOPLE WERE AROUND..BUT I COULD TELL SHEDOES APPRECIATE THE MOBILITY."AND ALONG WITH HER NEW WHEELS...AVYANNAH WAS INFOR ANOTHER SURPRISE..

A NEWFAMILY..SHOW PICS OF NEW FAMILY WITHAVY ."THIS IS A FAMILY THAT HASEXPERIENCE WITH SPECIAL NEEDDOGS SO THEY WERE LOOKING TOFILL THAT KIND OF NEED IN THEIHOME..

THEY WERE LOOKING TOPROVIDE THAT KIND OF ASERVICE..

SO REALLY YOU CANT ASKFOR ANYTHING MOREFROM A RESCUE STANDPOINT..

"AND SKOW IS THANKFUL AVYANNAHSNEW FAMILY GAVE HERTHE CHANCE SHE WAS ALWAYSLOOKING FOR..."THERE ARE NO SUCH THINGS ASTHROW AWAYS..

AND EVERYSINGLE LIFE HAS THIS RADICALPOTENTIAL TO ACHIEVE ANDFULFILL ..

AND SOMETIMES THEYJUST NEED OPPORTUNITY."KYLIE LL:NOW I DID TRY AND GET IN CONTACTWITH MINNIES