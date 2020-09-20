Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98

Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98

The larger than life celebrity astrologer and women’s wrestling promoter was a proud mother to actors Sylvester Stallone, Toni D’Alto and singer Frank.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jackie Stallone Jackie Stallone Astrologer, media personality

Jackie Stallone, celebrity astrologer, Sylvester Stallone's eccentric mother, dies at 98

 Jackie Stallone, the colorful mother of Sylvester Stallone, died Monday at age 98. She was a "true revolutionary gal," wrote musician son Frank.
USATODAY.com

Sylvester Stallone's Mother, Jackie Stallone, Dead at 98

 Jackie Stallone, the famed celeb astrologer and Sly's mother, has died ... TMZ has learned. Jackie recently passed away ... according to sources with direct..
TMZ.com

Sylvester Stallone Sylvester Stallone American actor, screenwriter, and film director

Sylvester Stallone Warns Roy Jones Jr., 'Mike Tyson Is A Wrecking Ball!'

 Roy Jones Jr., listen up ... here's some sage boxing advice from Rocky himself -- DON'T GET HIT BY MIKE TYSON!!!! TMZ Sports got Sylvester Stallone leaving Fia..
TMZ.com

Tweets about this

peggy_fruge

Aunty Peg Proudly Cov fe ‘fe w/DJT RT @wnyjackson: Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/7E6oD62xO3 via @DailyMailCeleb 17 seconds ago

wnyjackson

WNYJackson Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/7E6oD62xO3 via @DailyMailCeleb 14 minutes ago

entenkwkm

Entertainment Trends in the World & Reactions! RT @ComicBook: Jackie Stallone, astrologer, #GLOW trainer and promoter, and mother to Sylvester and Frank, has passed away https://t.co/Ko… 18 minutes ago

woodlandfell

MICHAEL T RT @Sarafino1: Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/WNghvoZZMR via https://t.co/A1cRFt1CXG RIP Jac… 29 minutes ago

Sarafino1

Sarah Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/WNghvoZZMR via… https://t.co/Uw4rlVDU28 36 minutes ago

Graves80101

Graves8010 RT @DailyMailCeleb: Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/kfD8qj5IgS https://t.co/tBfneM8dIt 36 minutes ago

Oghenemich

Maro Official RT @lindaikeji: Sylvester Stallone's mother and Celebrity Big Brother star, Jackie passes away in her sleep at the age of 98Â  https://t.co… 36 minutes ago

FindersHH

Heir Hunters Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away in her sleep at the age of 98 >> https://t.co/peztaXePbs https://t.co/C8HpJxUqaX 36 minutes ago