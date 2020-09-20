Jackie Stallone passes away aged 98

WNYJackson Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/7E6oD62xO3 via @DailyMailCeleb 14 minutes ago

MICHAEL T RT @Sarafino1: Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/WNghvoZZMR via https://t.co/A1cRFt1CXG RIP Jac… 29 minutes ago

Sarah Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/WNghvoZZMR via… https://t.co/Uw4rlVDU28 36 minutes ago

Graves8010 RT @DailyMailCeleb: Sylvester Stallone's mother Jackie passes away at the age of 98' https://t.co/kfD8qj5IgS https://t.co/tBfneM8dIt 36 minutes ago

Maro Official RT @lindaikeji: Sylvester Stallone's mother and Celebrity Big Brother star, Jackie passes away in her sleep at the age of 98Â https://t.co… 36 minutes ago