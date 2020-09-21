Details on this weekend's virtual "Walk Like MADD" 5K Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:47s - Published 5 minutes ago Details on this weekend's virtual "Walk Like MADD" 5K The goal of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Southwest Florida, is to make sure there are no more victims of impaired driving. But to do that, they need your help. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is this coming weekend: their 5th annual "Walk Like MADD" 5K & 10K, but because of COVID-19, this year, the event is going virtual. The goal of Mothers Against Drunk Driving in Southwest Florida, is to make sure there are no more victims of impaired driving. But to do that, they need your help. Their biggest fundraiser of the year is this coming weekend: their 5th annual "Walk Like MADD" 5K & 10K, but because of COVID-19, this year, the event is going virtual. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend :00-:19:48-:55THE GOAL OF MOTHERS AGAINSTDRUNK DRIVING IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA, IS TO MAKE SURE THEREARE NO MORE VICTIMS OF IMPAIREDDRIVING. BUT TO DO THAT, THEYNEED YOUR HELP. THEIR BIGGESTFUNDRAISER OF THE YEAR IS THISCOMING WEEKEND -- THEIR FIFTHANNUAL "WALK LIKE MADD" 5K &10K. BUT BECAUSE OF COVID-19,THIS YEAR, THE EVENT IS GOINGVIRTUAL.SO HERE’S HOW THE EVENT WILLWORK.LORI BURKE "you can walk or runin the community where you live,where you work, and where youplay. So if you have a favoritePark, you want to walk In, thatwould be great. If you want towork around your neighborhood orrun around your neighborhood.Whatever feels comfortable foryou," 15 secLORI BURKE -- THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR FOR MADD -- SAYS YOUHAVE THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY TODO IT. BURKE SAYS THERE ARE ALSOMEETING POINTS THROUGHOUTSOUTHWEST FLORIDA -- INCLUDING ABEACH IN COLLIER COUNTY.LORI BURKE "So that if someonewould like to walk with someoneelse or run with someone elsethey can" 7 secYOU’LL GET A NECK GAITER FOR THERUN, FREE ’BANG’ ENERGY DRINKSAT PICKUP POINTS THROUGHOUTSOUTHWEST FLORIDA, AND AFINISHER MEDAL.BURKE SAYS MONEY RAISED WILL GOTOWARD:MATERIALS FOR VICTIMS FOR COPINGWITH THE DEATH OF A LOVED ONE ORSURVIVING A SERIOUS INJURY.INFORMATION ABOUT THE CIVIL ORCRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM.COURT COSTS.AND EDUCATION FOR NEW DRIVERS.ALL CRITICAL IN MAKING SURETHERE ARE NO MORE VICTIMS OFIMPAIRED DRIVING.LORI BURKE "there’s alwaysopportunities within eachchallenge, you know, and rightnow we’re we’re going throughsuch a challenging time in ourcommunity. The opportunity is toreally promote things live andutilize technology" 15 sec(TAG)WE’LL HAVE THE DETAILS ON HOW TOREGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL EVENTAND HOW TO DONATE ON OUR WEBSITEFOX 4 NOW DOT COM. TOMORROWMORNING





