Kate meets fellow parents in London park to discuss support during lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published
The Duchess of Cambridge has met up with mothers in a London park to chatabout how they have been helping each other out during the pandemic.

Theduchess – mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – wasgreeted in the autumn sunshine in the picturesque Old English Garden inBattersea Park, south London.


London

