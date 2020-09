PL 'disappointed' at return of fans delay Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 03:27s - Published 7 minutes ago PL 'disappointed' at return of fans delay Sky Sports News reporter Geraint Hughes says the Premier League are 'disappointed' after the government paused plans for fans to return to sport events in England from October 1 . 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Football News 24 Premier League ‘disappointed’ at government decision to delay ‘safe return’ of fans to stadiums https://t.co/GSxh2iOtCu 18 minutes ago Abdul-Rosheed RT @Independent: Premier League 'disappointed' at move to delay return of fans to stadiums https://t.co/VuxCsApeWe 42 minutes ago The Independent Premier League 'disappointed' at move to delay return of fans to stadiums https://t.co/VuxCsApeWe 52 minutes ago Indy Football Premier League 'disappointed' at move to delay return of fans to stadiums https://t.co/xmnp34UTeg 52 minutes ago Dan Salisbury-Jones Premier League “disappointed” by Government delay in return of fans to stadia. https://t.co/vCZ1AH7BOM 52 minutes ago