Maricopa County Attorney discusses decision in Dion Johnson case

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 05:19s - Published
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel discusses the decision not to charge the trooper in the deadly shooting of Dion Johnson.


